Sonakshi Sinha confirms there will be no work with Balakrishna, Boyapati Sreenu

Sonakshi Sinha has been hot in B-Town ever since her co-starred project, Dabangg 3, with Salman Khan became the talk of town.



The star revealed that she still ends up asking the Dabangg star for advice, however, the ultimate decision is still unanimously her's. Sonakshi feels that she is a very instinctive person who feels the need to put her feelings regarding the character as a top priority.

There were speculative reports in the rumour mill regarding Sonakshi and Sanjay Dutt. The two were reported to be conducting talks regarding their upcoming film.

However, the star was quick to dismiss any rumours regarding any possible collaboration. Taking to her Twitter, Sonakshi stated, "There are some reports of me being roped in a film helmed by Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. I'd just like to clarify that this isn't true, and I'll be making an announcement of my next project very very soon!"

Check out her tweet below:



