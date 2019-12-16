Pakistan all set to celebrate Kissan Day on December 18, 2019

Farmers — the untiring individuals who work round the clock, so that we have food on our tables and an unending wardrobe to flaunt. The sad reality, however, is that farmers are treated as invisible, and don't get the recognition and respect which they so deserve.

For this reason, Sarsabz by Fatima Fertilizers under Fatima Group, a leading fertilizer manufacturer, stepped up and decided to launch their Salam Kissan campaign to appreciate and pay gratitude to the farmers of Pakistan. Through their efforts, there is finally a dedicated day to appreciate one of the most hardworking forces of our country: farmers.

On 18th December 2019, Kissan Day will be celebrated nationwide. The aim is to pay tribute to the farmers, recognising their efforts and giving them the respect they deserve. As Pakistanis, the onus now falls on us, to celebrate Kissan Day and appreciate the hardworking individuals with all the passion we can muster, and to make conscious effort to elevate the status of the farmers of our country.

Sarsabz paid a tribute to the farmers of Pakistan by releasing a song which is a part of their Salam Kissan initiative, with vocals by Ali Noor, and direction by Pakistan’s renowned filmmaker Jami Moor. Watch the video below:







