Amitabh Bachchan sends prays for his father from a church in Poland

Amitabh Bachchan recently sent twitter into a blaze after a twitter post of him went viral in which he was standing in a Polish church, praying for his 'Babuji' Harishvansh Rai Bachchan.



His post was captioned with the words, "At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love .. Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour."

The star also went onto share his feelings on his personal blog with the words, "Here in memory of Babuji .. in this remote but one of the most revered and ancient Churches .. a special prayer .. emotional, honoured and filled with the kindness of the people of Poland ..an over 300 year old Church and .. ALL made of wood ..! more than 85 per cent of the city was destroyed during the WW 2 .. but this church was untouched."

Check out the original post below



