Kapil Sharma receives ‘bribe’ from Ajay Devgn for film 'Tanhaji' promotion: Watch video

Indian comedian and host Kapil Sharma was seen receiving bribe from Bollywood star Ajay Devgn for the promotion of his upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.



The B-Town stars visits the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of their film. Recently Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and other cast members of Dabangg 3 visited the sets of show.

In a fun promotional video, Kapil Sharma could be seen promoting the film. At the end of the video, Ajay Devgn emerges and bribes money to him.

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share fun video with a caption, “corruption is everywhere”.

At the end of the video, Kapil could also be heard arguing with the actor over the rates.

Tanhaji starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan will hit the cinemas in 2020.