Akshay Kumar bashed for 'mistakenly' liking a video mocking Jamia students

One of the most bankable Bollywood actors, Akshay Kumar, came under fire recently, after eagle eyed fans caught him liking a video which mocked Jamia students.



The tweet that the star is accused of liking was captioned with the words, "Badhai Ho... Jamia me Azaadi mili hai".

Twitter went into a rage at the star's alleged support and the site started trending with the hashtag #BoycottCanadianKumar.



The star later clarified the air regarding that like with a tweet.

Check out the tweet below

However, Twitter didn't seem convinced with the star's explanation.



Shortly after, reactions began to pour in with a slew of angry protesters re-posting the hashtag.

Check out some of the reactions below



