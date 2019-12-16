close
Mon Dec 16, 2019
December 16, 2019

Akshay Kumar bashed for 'mistakenly' liking a video mocking Jamia students

Mon, Dec 16, 2019
Akshay Kumar bashed for 'mistakenly' liking a video mocking Jamia students. Photo: indiatvnews

One of the most bankable Bollywood actors, Akshay Kumar, came under fire recently, after eagle eyed fans caught him liking a video which mocked Jamia students. 

The tweet that the star is accused of liking was captioned with the words, "Badhai Ho... Jamia me Azaadi mili hai". 

Twitter went into a rage at the star's alleged support and the site started trending with the hashtag #BoycottCanadianKumar.

The star later clarified the air regarding that like with a tweet.

Check out the tweet below

However, Twitter didn't seem convinced with the star's explanation. 

Shortly after, reactions began to pour in with a slew of angry protesters re-posting the hashtag.

Check out some of the reactions below


