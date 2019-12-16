Akshay Kumar bashed for 'mistakenly' liking a video mocking Jamia students

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
One of the most bankable Bollywood actors, Akshay Kumar, came under fire recently, after eagle eyed fans caught him liking a video which mocked Jamia students.
The tweet that the star is accused of liking was captioned with the words, "Badhai Ho... Jamia me Azaadi mili hai".
Twitter went into a rage at the star's alleged support and the site started trending with the hashtag #BoycottCanadianKumar.
The star later clarified the air regarding that like with a tweet.
However, Twitter didn't seem convinced with the star's explanation.
Shortly after, reactions began to pour in with a slew of angry protesters re-posting the hashtag.
