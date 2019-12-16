Aamir Khan reveals his thoughts on nepotism within Bollywood

Aamir Khan recently revealed his take on nepotism within Bollywood, and answered the age-old question of casting his own children in his films.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the star revealed that his kids are forging their own path within the industry, “I’m so glad that they’re following what they want to do and what’s most important is that they’re doing it on their own. They are not taking my help in anything.”

"But what I can say is that they’re doing things entirely on their own, which is good because I think that’s how it should be. Ira had told me (about the play), but she had not asked me for any help, nor did she say, ‘Dad, please guide me’. Junaid is acting in theater and he’s also on his own. So, both are doing what they feel like doing,” the star concluded by saying.

However Aamir mentioned that no matter what his kids end up doing professionally, his parental instincts aren't far behind and he becomes very nervous.

He was quoted as saying, “So, when I go to see Junaid’s play, I’m like, ‘I hope he has done well’. And now that Ira is directing a play, I hope she does well. I’m nervous for her. It’s a natural parental response hoping that your child has done well. But I guess that there’s no escape from that nervousness.”

However, it would be “entirely Ira and Junaid’s decision if they want to get into Bollywood and they’ve to find their own way."



The star concluded the interview by mentioning that there is absolutely no way he will ever be dishonest with his craft. “For me, not just them, to cast anyone in a film, the main criterion is ‘Are you appropriate for that film?’ If you’re not, it doesn’t matter whether you’re my relative or my child. I can’t be dishonest to what I believe in creatively," he said.

He continued saying, “So, if I do cast Junaid, it’ll be because I feel he’s right for the role. And if it ever happens that I produce a film that Ira wants to direct, it would be because she’s right for the film, not because she’s my daughter.”