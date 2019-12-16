Photos of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's return after 'Brahmastra' shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are B-Town A-listers who are never out of public gaze. The pair has even become a paparazzi favourite ever since their relationship status was made official.



The couple has been garnering a lot of attention not only because of their relationship but also because of their on-screen collaborations.

One of their current projects include Brahmastra which the public is eagerly waiting to see on the big screen.

Recently, the two were seen landing back in Mumbai, Ranbir was seen, dressed in a casual grey T-shit with a wind breaker on top, blue jeans, camel coloured boots, a navy blue cap and a pair of sunglasses.

While Alia on the other hand donned a flared beige coloured dress which was cinched at the waist, along with a red handbag and dark brown boots.

Check out the pictures below



