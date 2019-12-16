Deepika Padukone all-smiles posing with Hrithik Roshan after gushing over him earlier

Deepika Padukone had caught the eyes of the world after gushing over Hrithik Roshan and his character in War and it appears she finally got to pose with the chocolate boy.

Hrithik Roshan’s selfie of him bringing out his million-dollar smile is going viral as he is accompanied by many other glamorous Bollywood celebrities who also posed with him, attending a house party of celebrity manager, Rohini Iyer on Saturday.

Out of the entire guest list, the Padmaavat actor, dressed up in a gorgeous black dress caught the eyes of the public when she posed for a selfie with Hrithik who rocked a light jacket paired with casual T-shirt and a pair of black jeans.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over their picture as Deepika recently had hinted of having a crush on the Krrish star for his killer looks in War.



The 33-year-old had posted on Twitter, “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just Saying..,”

The young Bollywood stars, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were also spotted in the party among famed actors Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Pooja Hegde, and Nushrat Bharucha.

On the work front, Deepika will soon be seen starring in her debut production venture, Chhapaak, playing the role an acid attack survivor named Malti while Hrithik was last seen in two super hit films of the year, Super 30 and War.