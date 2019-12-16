close
Mon Dec 16, 2019
Priyanka Chopra 'happy and tired' to head back to LA after 'The White Tiger' wraps up

Priyanka Chopra 'happy and tired' to head back to LA after 'The White Tiger' wraps up

Priyanka Chopra expressed her excitement on heading back to Hollywood, after the filming for her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger wrapped up.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Bollywood queen shared with her fans that after the tiring schedule, she is now looking forward to happy holidays.

Priyanka wrote, “Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast.”

The Quantico star further thanked the crew members, reminding co-actor, Rajkummar Rao, to keep sharing memes, “Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead (No1)!! I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!!”

Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!! @r_bahrani1963 thank you for your kindness and for bringing one of my favourite books alive with such care and justice. Thank you #MukulDeora for choosing to make this film and for such an excellent execution to such a hard shoot. The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP. Here’s to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!! PS: Also can’t wait for the holidays ️ ️ fly fly #anotherflight

Sharing an adorable selfie with the fans, the 37-year-old actor wished the best of luck to the working crew for the remaining shoot and expressed her excitement for the holidays.

“Here’s to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!! PS: Also can’t wait for the holidays … fly fly #anotherflight,” she said.

The White Tiger narrates the journey of a tea-shop worker in a village to a self-made successful entrepreneur in a big city. The film is an adaptation of the 2008 novel by writer, Aravind Adiga that also won the Booker Prize in the same year. The film is produced by Netflix and directed by Ramin Bahrani.

