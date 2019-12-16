Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan planning baby no. two after Taimur?

Kareena Kapoor, one of the most sought-after Bollywood stars, has a toddler named Taimur Ali Khan who is equally adored by the public. Owing to that, talk of a second baby for Kareena and Saif Ali Khan has taken over the internet.

During an interview, the Jab We Met actor turned down the rumors of Saif and her planning for a second child.

She said: “There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don’t have any plans for a second child.”

Kareena, 39, further said that the couple is trying to focus on their careers and are also trying best to manage their personal lives.

“We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives,” she said.

The Ki & Ka star will be celebrating the third birthday of her son, Taimur with her hubby, later this month. Kareena, talking about the celebrations earlier highlighted that her son, who himself is no less of a celebrity has a wish list for his birthday.

“Taimur’s birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’.”