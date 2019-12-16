'Salman Khan has taught me well': Sonakshi Sinha

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's chemistry shared on silver screens is almost unmissable as they two have become one of the crowd-favourite on-screen pairs with the Dabangg franchise.

The 32-year- old actor who is still remembered for debut as Rajjo in Dabangg has soared to the top, but despite that, she still asks Salman Khan for advice.

The Lootera star, during a talk with Mumbai Mirror, expressed that she had felt a sense of comfort realizing that she has done something right when Salman once said that “Sonakshi will be a part of every Dabangg film.”

The actor also gave the credits to the Sultan superstar as whatever she has “learned from acting is from Salman, he taught her well.”

Sonakshi further opened up about taking career advice from Salman but in the end the decision is hers alone.



Fans will be able to see Sonakshi as Rajjo once again starring alongside Salman and Saiee Manjrekar in the third installment of the action filled venture, Dabangg 3 which is all set to release on 20 December 2019.