Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt get dance video leaked from sets of Brahmastra

A fan page recently leaked a video from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

The video of the duo shows the couple dancing on the sets in Varanasi where they arrived on Friday.

According to the local media, the shooting was delayed due to heavy rains in the region.





Pictures of the couple from the sets also went viral on social media on Friday.





Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is an upcoming 2020 superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji.

It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

According to the Indian media, the movie will serve as the first film in a planned trilogy.