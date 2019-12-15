close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 15, 2019

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt get dance video leaked from sets of Brahmastra

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 15, 2019

A fan page recently leaked a video  from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

The video of the duo   shows the couple  dancing on the sets in Varanasi  where they  arrived on Friday.

According to the local media, the shooting was delayed due to heavy rains in the region.


Pictures of the couple from the sets  also went viral on social media on Friday.


Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is an upcoming 2020  superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji.

 It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

According to the Indian media, the movie will serve as the first film in a planned trilogy.

Latest News

More From Bollywood