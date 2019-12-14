Mélanie Laurent: '6 Underground' star reveals what she stole from Quentin Tarantino

Mélanie Laurent famously played Shosanna in Quentin Tarantino directorial "Inglourious Basterds".

In the 2009 blockbuster, she had played the character of a woman who burnt down her theater as Nazi leadership watched a movie.

Ten years on, Laurent still has fond memories from the movie that paved the way for her career in Hollywood.

She recently sat for an Interview with Hollywood Reporter to talk about "6 Undergournd", her newly released action flick that features Reyan Reynolds in one of the the lead roles.

In the interview, she also reflected on "Inglourious Basterds" and revealed something which has been unknown to fans for a decade.

Talking about the night of the film's movie premiere, Laurent disclosed that she stole something from Tarantino.

The actor went on to reveal that it was something the director did on the night that she still loves to do.

“At the end of the day, after shooting that shot, everybody left the set. And then, Quentin put that David Bowie song [“Cat People”] on, and we danced,” Laurent recounts.

“Playing some music on set, I definitely stole that from Quentin…every time I shoot.