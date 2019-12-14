Camila Cabello plans on ringing in 2020 with beau Shawn Mendes in Canada

US singer Camila Cabello has announced that she would be visiting her boyfriend Shawn Mendes’s home country Canada where she plans to hang out with him.



The 22-year-old Havana singer and Mendes officially announced their relationship five months back. Camila confirmed that she will visit Canada later this month and revealed that she plans on ringing in 2020 with Mendes in Toronto.

Excited Cabello expressed hope that they will enjoy their time together in Canada.

Mendes and Cabello have been spotted multiple times cosying up together since the beauty queen performed 'Senorita' live with him.

Recently, during an interview, Cabello said she and Mendes have had a connection since 2015 when they collaborated on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.