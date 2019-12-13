Jessica Biel to visit sets of 'Palmer' after Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright PDA photos: report

Justin Timberlake has urged his wife Jessica Biel to visit the sets of his upcoming movie the Palmer so that she could herself see nothing is going on between him and his co-star Alisha Wainwright.

The singer-turned-actor was marred by a controversy and the actor had made headlines after he was spotted with co-star Alisha and was accused of cheating on Jessica Biel.

According to latest reports, the 38-year-old Mirror singer wants to end the intimate photo controversy once and for all.

The source close to the development claimed that Justin Timberlake is urging Jessica to visit the sets of Palmer and trying to assure her that there was nothing going on between Alisha and him.

He has requested the wife to travel to New Orleans where shooting of the movie is underway to witness herself nothing was going on between them (Alisha and Justin Timberlake).

Jessica Biel was planning to visit hubby on the sets, according to the source.

Earlier, there were also reports that Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel had asked him to issue a public apology and clear the air over the intimate photos with co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Days after he issued an apology to his wife, new reports started floating on the internet suggesting that the public apology was Jessica's idea and she had urged Justin to do so.