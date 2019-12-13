Taylor Swift talks about 'toxic male privilege', slams Scooter Braun and supporters

Taylor Swift is one of the most vocal influential figures out there. Taylor is also not someone who lets issues be buried, taking advantage of whatever platform she is given to voice out her opinions.

Recently, during an acceptance speech, the star went on to reiterate her issues with Big Machine and Scooter Braun.

The singer addressed the “unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying our music as if it’s real estate—as if it’s an app or a shoe line."

Taylor formally addressed all speculations and issues during her acceptance speech at the 'Billboard’s Women in Music 2019' event.

Recalling the sale of the records, Taylor reiterated saying, "This just happened to me without my approval, consultation or consent.

After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalogue was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings."

"To this day, none of these investors have ever [contacted me] or my team directly to perform their due diligence on their investment in me to ask how I might feel about the new owner of my art, my music… my handwriting," she added.

During the speech, the star also defined the meaning of toxic male privilege before giving a huge shout-out to all women who had supported her during this time.

She was quoted as saying, "the most vocal support at one of the most difficult times. I will never ever forget it. Like, ever.”



