Sania Mirza's sister Anam ties the kont with Mohd Azharuddin's son Asaduddin

HYDERABAD: Ace tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza has tied the knot with the legendary cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asaduddin in Hyderabad.

Anam Mirza announced her marriage with Asaduddin in a post on Instagram on December 12.

The couple shared the stunning photos of the happy moment on social media. Asad, dressed in a beige and gold sherwani, shared the picture with caption "Finally married the love of my life".







Anum, in a heavy ethnic attire elaborated with Jewelry, was filled with real love as she also shared the blissful moment on social media.