Fri Dec 13, 2019
Web Desk
December 13, 2019

Sania Mirza's sister Anam ties the kont with Mohd Azharuddin's son Asaduddin

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 13, 2019

HYDERABAD: Ace tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza  has tied the knot with the legendary cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asaduddin in Hyderabad. 

Anam Mirza  announced her marriage with Asaduddin in a post on Instagram on December 12.

The couple  shared   the stunning photos of the happy moment  on social media.  Asad,  dressed in a beige and gold sherwani, shared the picture with caption "Finally married the love of my life".


Anum, in a heavy ethnic attire elaborated with Jewelry, was filled with real love as she also shared the blissful moment  on social media.

