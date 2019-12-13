Sania Mirza's sister Anam ties the kont with Mohd Azharuddin's son Asaduddin

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HYDERABAD: Ace tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza has tied the knot with the legendary cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asaduddin in Hyderabad.
Anam Mirza announced her marriage with Asaduddin in a post on Instagram on December 12.
The couple shared the stunning photos of the happy moment on social media. Asad, dressed in a beige and gold sherwani, shared the picture with caption "Finally married the love of my life".
Anum, in a heavy ethnic attire elaborated with Jewelry, was filled with real love as she also shared the blissful moment on social media.
