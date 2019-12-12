Beyoncé was sexually harassed as teen, says her father

Mathew Knowles, father of singer Beyoncé has accused members of the R&B group Jagged Edge sexually harassing his daughter 20 years ago.

Knowles, who managed his daughter at the time, said during an interview that two members of Jagged Edge behaved inappropriately with then 16-year-old Beyoncé and bandmate Kelly Rowland.



He claimed that the harassment took place when his daughter was travelling with Jagged Edge on the same bus.

“Now, remember the girls are minors: They’re 16-years-old, the guys are 21, 22-years-old,” he said.

“I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge. I couldn’t have that.”



Mathew divorced Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, in December 2011.

The singer stopped using him as her manager following the divorce.



Beyoncé had famously lambasted him when she recalled her father’s adultery for her explosive album Lemonade.



"You remind me of my father, a magician … able to exist in two places at once,” she says in a spoken word segment on one track.



