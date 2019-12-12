I feel ashamed of myself: PM Imran's nephew on taking part in lawyers protest.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi tweeted on Thursday that he was ashamed of himself for taking part in the lawyers protest against doctors and hospital staff of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) yesterday (Wednesday), Geo News reported.



In a tweet, Hassaan admitted that he had taken part in the demonstration against doctors and said that he felt ashamed of himself.

"After watching this clip I feel ashamed of myself. This is murder!!! My support and protest was limited to initiation of legal action against the concerned doctors. I only stand for peaceful protests. It’s sad day and I condemn my own self for supporting this protest now," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Hassaan said that he was 'disturbed' at what had been done in Lahore.

"Kindly keep politics above the deaths of these victims. Im genuinely disturbed. Look what have we done in Lahore. We all should be on same page on this," he tweeted.

A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had ongoing issues with the doctors of the PIC, stormed the hospital on Wednesday, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles of visitors. They also set ablaze a police van.

The incident was reportedly triggered by a video clip of some doctors, who had ridiculed the lawyers.

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, who arrived at the hospital to mediate, was also manhandled by the mob of lawyers.