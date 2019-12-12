Robbie Williams states that his daughter is ready for a career in music

Singing sensation Robbie Willams recently unveiled news which rocked his fan-base. He stated that he believes his daughter is a better musician than he is because of her flair for music and rhythm.

During an interview with Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, the star went on to talk about his young children, Theodora, Charlton, aged five and Colette, aged one.

He stated that there is an abundance of musical talent in his kids. In particular, his daughter Theodora.

He was quoted as saying, "She's got a musical ear and it's incredible."

The Mirror.co.uk reported that he went on to joke regarding his wife and her musical talent, stating that she wanted to be a guest star on one of his albums but he turned down the idea.

He said, "Yeah she wanted to be on it but she didn't quite make it, next time," He declared, "I am a better singer than Ayda."