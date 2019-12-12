Chris Brown shocks fans as he reveals the name of his newborn son

Songwriter, composer and singer, Chris Brown's recent Instagram post wooed the internet, sending it into a frenzy.

Chris Brown, just last month, welcomed a baby boy to his home. The star posted a picture of himself, holding on to a tiny little foot. He captioned the picture with the words, “AEKO CATORI BROWN."

Brown's wife also shared her husband's post, captioning it with the words “Forever won’t be enough with you.”



Metro UK reported that the couple broke up shortly after the model found out she was pregnant, although they are not romantically involved, for the time being, they will be co-parenting their baby boy.

TMZ reported that Chris was financially and emotionally supporting his baby's mother throughout the duration of her pregnancy.







