Jussie Smollett, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Rami Malek: This year's most Googled actors in US?

Kevin Hart, Rami Malek and Keanu Reeves are among the 10 most searched for celebrities in the United States this year, according to a list revealed by Google.

Google announced the results of its 'Year In Search' on Wednesday, revealing the people, topics, events and places that captured the US’s attention online in the last 12 months.

The list features Jussie Smollett as the top most searched celebrity of 2019, owing to his sexual assault case that unfolded during the start of 2019.

On the second, third and fourth position are famed actors Kevin Hart, Felicity Huffman, and Lori Loughlin respectively. Hart was involved in a brutal car crash and Huffman and Loughlin’s notorious college scandal took US by storm.



The likes of actors like Rami Malek, Joaquin Phoenix, Kate Beckinsale, Halle Bailey and Maisie Williams have also been featured on the list.

Take a look at the full list here



