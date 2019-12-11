close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
Pakistan

PPI
December 11, 2019

General Qamar Bajwa chairs corps commanders conference

Pakistan

PPI
Wed, Dec 11, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday presided over a corps commanders conference. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor shared a video from the meeting, which was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ). 

 The DG ISPR is expected to hold a press conference today (Wednesday) to talk about the issues that came under discussion during the conference.

