Kartik Aaryan’s heartfelt post on winning big at 'Star Screen Awards 2019'

Kartik Aaryan has won big at the mega Star Screen Awards 2019 and the actor took to social media to share the big news with his fans.



Kartik has been on a high in his career these days after delivering back-to-back hits and taking a coveted award home for one of them.

“Thank you #StarScreenAwards2019 #LukaChuppi is a Special Film #GudduShukla is really close to my heart,” he wrote posted a picture of himself holding his award close to the heart.

On the work front, Kartik's new movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh is running in the cinemas currently.