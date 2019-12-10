Hasan Ali receives backlash after walking at fashion show with 'fractured ribs'

Cricket fans on Tuesday slammed fast bowler Hasan Ali, after the 25-year-old walked the ramp at a fashion show in Lahore while nursing fractured ribs.

The bowler had been ruled out of the home Test series against Sri Lanka following a medical examination late in November which revealed that the bowler sustained multiple rib fractures.

Ali had begun his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and was told to rest for six weeks.

However, the bowler was brutally trolled on social media over the fact that the bowler chose to not only walk the show but to flaunt his signature celebratory pose, appearing as though he were physically fit.

Fans also accused the fast bowler over his change in priorities, claiming that the injured bowler looked to gain monetary benefit off of walking the ramp.

The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begins on Wednesday in Rawalpindi. The second Test will be played in Karachi from December 19.

