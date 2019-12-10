Kevin Hart finds a new meaning to life through breathtaking epiphany

Kevin Hart recently opened up about his emotional struggles after his nearly fatal car accident left the star in an extremely vulnerable situation.

His harsh reminder made him realise that there are no guarantees to life and this reality makes him want to be more present when spending times with his family and friends.

During an interview with IANS, Kevin went on to say, "Life and your perspective change as you grow old,” he continued on, stating, "As you grow old, you understand and you appreciate...You have a different understanding of what you had before. It makes you (stay) more present with the ones you love, the ones who mean the most from friends to family…You understand that nothing in life is guaranteed. It doesn't have to be like that... So take every second in."

When asked about his bond with Dwayne Johnson, the star explained, "Like anything with time things get better. And in this case, I feel like the relationship definitely has. So it's hard to just put a specific thing on it, but it's progression of a friendship, we just get closer and understand each other more."



