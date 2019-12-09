Sofia Richie's father changing his tune over her dating beau Scott Disick

US singer and American Idol judge, Lionel Richie was still not fully on-board and slowly changing his tune regarding his daughter Sofia Richie's relationship with boyfriend, US model Scott Disick.



E!News quoting an insider reported that Lionel Richie has still not 100 per cent accepted Sofia and Scott dating due to their ge difference, however, he wants to see her daughter happy, so he is definitely making sure to change his tune.

The singer's daughter is 21 years' old while Scott is 36.

An insider said that the Hello singer spent Thanksgiving with Sofia and Scott, who are still together. They all enjoyed a holiday trip on his private plane.

In the past, Lionel Richie had personally expressed concerns over Scott and Sofia's romance due to their age difference.

The couple has been in a relationship and dating over the past two years since they were spotted together in South France in May 2017.

Disick shares three children with his ex-Kourtney Kardashian.