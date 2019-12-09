close
Mon Dec 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 9, 2019

Sofia Richie's father changing his tune over her dating beau Scott Disick

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 09, 2019
Sofia Richie's father changing his tune over her dating beau Scott Disick

US singer and American Idol  judge, Lionel Richie was still not fully on-board and slowly changing his tune regarding his daughter Sofia Richie's relationship with boyfriend, US model Scott Disick.

E!News quoting an insider reported that Lionel Richie has still not 100 per cent accepted Sofia and Scott dating due to their ge difference, however, he wants to see her daughter happy, so he is definitely making sure to change his tune.

The singer's daughter is 21 years' old while Scott is 36.

An insider said that the  Hello singer spent Thanksgiving with Sofia and Scott, who are still together. They all enjoyed a holiday trip on his private plane.

In the past, Lionel Richie had personally expressed concerns over Scott and Sofia's romance due to their age difference.

The couple has been in a relationship and dating over the past two years since they were spotted together in South France in May 2017.

Disick shares three children with his ex-Kourtney Kardashian.

Latest News

More From Entertainment