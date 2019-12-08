Selena Gomez's ex lovers that wreaked havoc inspire her to produce music

Selena Gomez is soaring high with the success of her recent return in music and it looks like she has some spiteful past relationships to thank for it.

While the Lose You to Love Me hit maker has had a strong songwriting relationship with Julia Michaels, the professional duo always find one source of inspiration that always drives them towards producing record-breaking hits — the ex-boyfriends that wreaked havoc in their lives.

Speaking about her experience of working with Gomez, 26-year-old Michael revealed to Variety: "When [Gomez and I] first started working together [in 2013], it started as me writing the songs."

"I walked in to the session one day because she wanted to change some words to the song, and [Gomez] was like, 'We must be going through the exact same thing because you're writing everything that I feel.' And I was like, 'Oh, cool, you had a [expletive] ex-boyfriend too? Let's go," she added further.

She went on to explain that her biggest inspirations for writing songs come from her personal life: "That helps me figure out what I want to say lyrically. I write everything as if you’re talking to the person you've wanted to confront; if you could say it to somebody, why couldn’t you say it exactly how you would in a song?"

