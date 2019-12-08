close
Sun Dec 08, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 08, 2019
Emma Watson shares behind-the-scenes of 'Little Women' with fans

Hollywood actress Emma Watson has shared with fans behind-the-scenes of her upcoming film Little Women.

The Beauty and the Beast actress, who joined Saoirse Ronan and Laura Dern at the New York premiere of their new film, took to Instagram to share with fans the behind-the-scenes from the sets of her upcoming film Little Women.

Sharing a photo Emma captioned it, "Angel March sisters eating cake."

View this post on Instagram

Angel March sisters eating cake @littlewomenmovie

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

In another post, she shared a photo and wrote, "I am actually holding heat pads in my hands because it was so incredibly cold on the beach in November. I think I also have them strapped to my front and back underneath the dress. Thanks to #FridaAradottir for making sure my hat didn’t blow away and to @judychin for covering my red nose. grateful."

View this post on Instagram

The best husband @jginorton @littlewomenmovie

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

The film will hit theaters on December 25, 2020.

