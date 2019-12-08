Fawad Alam excited after Pakistan recall for Sri Lanka series

KARACHI: Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam is happy after being recalled to the national side after 10-year exile for the Sri Lanka Test series.

Expressing his excitement on his selection for the upcoming series, the 34-year-old expressed hope to see huge crowds as the Test cricket is returning to the country after many years.

On Saturday, head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq announced squad for the series including Fawad Alam following the left-hander's prolific form in domestic matches.

The cricket authorities were under immense pressure to bring changes in the team after thrashing in Australia where Pakistan lost 2-0.



Alam is in exquisite form recently hitting four hundreds in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam trophy -- piling up 781 runs -- and boasts a first class average of 56.84, 22nd highest in the world.

Chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said Alam’s form is not spread over one year.

"Alam has been performing so well at the domestic level so we have recalled him for a chance and we hope he delivers," said Misbah.

Squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari.

Test cricket returns

The first Test starts in Rawalpindi from Wednesday, a match that marks the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after ten years.

They were forced to play home matches in the United Arab Emirates after the 2009 terror attacks. The country hosted international limited over matches between 2015-2019 although no team has yet agreed to play five-day matches.

Sri Lanka, who also played three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20s in Pakistan in September-October, arrive on Sunday.