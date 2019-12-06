UK crime agency says it transferred Rs28bn to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) has transferred to Pakistan Rs28 billion obtained through a settlement with a Pakistani citizen in a civil lawsuit, a spokesperson said Friday.

An NCA spokesperson spoke to a Geo News correspondent to confirm that the amount had been transferred to Pakistan. However, he declined to comment further on where the money had been deposited.

Have requested SBP to give the amount to the government: Shahzad Akbar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that the government had requested the state bank for the Rs28 billion so that it could spend the money on the poor.

"The government has signed a document due to which it cannot reveal any more details about this matter," he said.

A £190m out-of-court settlement with UK's crime agency and a Pakistani citizen was announced by the NCA on Thursday. An immovable property worth £50 million was also included in the settlement.

"In August 2019 eight account freezing orders were secured at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in connection with funds totalling around £120 million. These followed an earlier freezing order in December 2018 linked to the same investigation for £20 million. All of the account freezing orders relate to money held in UK bank accounts," read a statement from the NCA.

The UK crime agency had said that all assets would be returned to the state of Pakistan.