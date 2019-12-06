Kartik Aaryan becomes first Indian actor to get his very own Instagram filter

Kartik Aaryan is on a high in his career these days and the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor has become the first Indian hero to get his very own Instagram filter.

The new filter has his hit song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare from his movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh playing in the background and has some fun features.

Kartik took to social media to share the great news with his fans.

It has been revealed that the actor was approached by the app with an idea to give him his own filter. The actor was very excited with the idea but made sure that the filter is nothing less than perfection. The team took more than a month to give their best as they didn’t want to disappoint his fans.

The makers then had the perfect options and Kartik finalized one.

“I'm addicted to Instagram. As everyone knows, I’m always active on this platform because it helps me to connect with my fans and well-wishers across the globe. When I met the young and brilliant creative team of Instagram, we discussed several ideas and finally zeroed on this. It feels really special to have my own filter on Instagram plus be the first one to do it here as well,” Kartik shared on his latest feat.