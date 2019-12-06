Ananya Panday’s mother wishes her 'good luck’ with an adorable post

Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Panday wished her daughter all the success for her second film 'Pati Patni aur Woh' with a heartwarming post on Instagram.



With her most-awaited film finally on screens now, Ananya is currently taking the spotlight but what recently caught the eyes of the fans is the endearing good luck wish for the 21-year-old actor from her mother.

Taking to Instagram, Bhavana posted a childhood picture of Ananya who has made her mother proud with all the hard work.

She wrote, “Good luck my aanchoo!!! So proud of you!!! Keep shining #patipatniaurwoh releasing tom!!!”

On the work front, Ananya debuted this year with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 starring opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

The young Bollywood actor has also worked in Pati Patni aur Woh, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

