Priyanka Chopra stuns in sparkling saree at Marrakech Film Festival

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra was 'honoured and proud' to be recognized at the 18th Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco for her for her contribution to cinema.



Priyanka stunned the event held on Thursday at the famous Jemaa el Fna square.

Later she took to Instagram to express gratitude, "To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival."

Priyanka, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary with hubby Nick Jonas this week went on to say, "Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude."



Earlier, PeeCee enjoyed the pleasant weather prior to a hectic day in Morocco.

On the professional front, the former Miss World will be next seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

