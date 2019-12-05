Shahbaz Sharif used CM Punjab Secretariat as mafia control room: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said anti-graft authorities have acquired more evidences against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Akbar said the Punjab Chief Minister's Secretariat was used as a control room for a criminal network headed by Shahbaz.

Responding to Shahbaz's London media talk, he offered the opposition leader free legal services to file case against the UK newspaper to restore country's image.

The PML-N president on Wednesday had lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for the selective accountability being carried out in the country saying his assets were frozen due to an alliance between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Akbar, who is leading the government's accountability drive, claimed that assets of Shahbaz Sharif and his family members increased manifold in the past 10 years. He also accused the former chief minister of establishing 32 fake companies with the money brought back through TT transactions.

Akbar said that three employees of Shahbaz Sharif's GMC Company were identified who were involved in running this multi-billion rupee network.

They were also employed in the CM Secretariat at different posts, he alleged. Nisar Gul, who is in custody pf National Accountability Bureau, has admitted that this was a fake company through this they laundered seven billion rupees, Akbar added.

He put forward 18 questions for the PML-N leader and asked everyone to seek their answers from him.

Earlier this week, Director General NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem had ordered to freeze immovable properties owned by Shahbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza and Suleman and wives Nusrat and Tehmina Durrani in different cities over “offences of corruption and corrupt practices”.

The anti-corruption watchdog claimed the evidence collected so far during the investigation presented reasonable grounds to believe the accused had committed corruption offences.

