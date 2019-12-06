Asim Azhar clarifies ‘shoe throwing’ incident in latest video

Pakistani pop singer Asim Azhar has finally taken a stand against the incessant trolling he and his fans have been facing after a shoe was thrown at him during a concert.

In a video captioned “Joota parh gaya?! Bas kardo,” the Tera Woh Pyar hit-maker, Azhar appealed to everyone to stop bringing the incident into the spotlight. In the video, the singer recreated the concert moment when he is hit with a ‘topi’ (cap), however, everyone has been making a fuss about a shoe being thrown at him.

He also asked everyone watching the video to stop giving the incident unnecessary attention.

Fans have been pouring their love and support for the singer.



“U gave damn true explanation...good job Asim Azhar,” one fan wrote. Another one said, “Presenting you the most epic response of the century....probably.....”