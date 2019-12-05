Jennifer Aniston wants to let love in after parting ways with Brad Pitt, Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston is always taking the center space with occasional linkup with her former partners Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

However, it appears the Murder Mystery actor is finally looking forward to moving on and escaping the equation with her past lovers.

During an interview with People, the actor spoke about falling in love again after parting ways with her ex-husband Theroux two years ago.

The 50-year-old said: "I mean I also think it's the way we really get to know ourselves by being vulnerable enough to let love in."

She went on to further say that in spite of her "loving many people", the experience is always worth it. "Even when it's scary, even when it hurts. It's always going to be worth it," she said.

She went on to further add: "I also feel for people that have really calloused up around it and just won’t let it in anymore. What missed opportunities."



"I've loved many people. And I love that even the cracks in those loves are still beautiful. I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for each and every one of them," she told the publication.