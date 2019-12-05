China rejects contentious report by American news agency about Pakistani brides

The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday categorically rejected the media reports by a foreign press agency that had claimed that at least 629 Pakistani girls were sold as brides to China.

The Associated Press on December 4 had reported that more than five hundred Pakistani girls were sold as brides to China recently, alleging acts of abuse, organized prostitution, organ trading and so on.

In response to the report, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy issued a statement on Wednesday and said: "We have noted the above-mentioned media report. It is the same old stuff and not true."

Stating the view of its government on these reports, the spokesperson of the Embassy of China in Pakistan said: "The Embassy would like to reiterate its clear position on the issue of transnational marriage."

"The Chinese government will protect legitimate marriages and combat crimes. If any organization or individual commits a crime in Pakistan under the banner of transnational marriage," the spokesperson noted.

The embassy official added that under the joint efforts of the two government, the illegal marriage matching activity has been effectively curbed, and that China would always support Pakistan in this regard.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Public Security of China launched an investigation in this connection and found no such evidence, adding that there was no forced prostitution or sale of human organs.

It added: "The Chinese side also sent a task force to Pakistan to carry out law enforcement cooperation with the Pakistani side, which is proved to be very effective."

"It is clear that certain media has made groundless story again without full investigation and inrespect of the facts. Its intention is very suspicious," the statement further read.

"We will never allow a few criminals to undermine China-Pakistan friendship and hurt the friendly feelings between two peoples. We also hope that media reports should seek truth from facts."