Pakistan secure four additional gold medals to jump to third position in South Asian Games

Pakistani athletes on Wednesday added four more gold medals to the country’s tally in South Asian Games as Pakistan jumped to the third position, with 10 gold, 17 silver and 22 bronze medals so far.

Pakistani karetekas won three more Gold medals, which means karate’s contribution to Pakistan's list of medals is now six gold, eight silver and five bronze medals.

Pakistan’s Nauman Ahmed began the tally count of the day by winning gold in the 50kg karate competition. The women's kumite team — comprising Nargis Hazara, Kalsoom Hazara, Sana Kausar, and Sabira — won gold.

On the other hand, the men’s kumite team — which comprised Saadi Abbas, Naseed Ahmed, Baz Mohammad, Mohammad Awais, Murad, and Shahbaz — won gold in their respective category.

In the 200m race, Pakistan’s Mohammad Uzair also won gold as he completed the distance in 21.15 seconds.

However, Pakistan’s Olympian sprinter Najma Parveen won silver in women’s 200m.

The tennis team won silver as they lost to India in the final.

Nargis Hazara won silver in the 68+kg weight category in karate wile Waqar Ali Shah, Anela Ayesha Afsar and Jabran Khan won taekwondo silver medals in their respective weight categories.

Pakistan’s female shooter Rabia Kabir won an individual bronze medal in 25m pistol category and another bronze in the 25m team pistol event with Lubna Ameen and Mehwish Farhan.

Shams-ul-Haq won a bronze medal for Pakistan in the discus throw as he managed to throw 60m. Mohammad Dawood finished third in Wushu competition to win a bronze.

Zoya Sabir, Mehmood Khan, and Naqsh Hamdni won bronze medal in their respective weight categories in the taekwondo competition.

Pakistan women's tennis team, comprising Ushna Sohail, Mahin Aftab, Sara Mansoor and Sarah Mehboob Khan, won bronze.

Pakistan is currently at third position in the medals table of the 13th South Asian Games.