PM Imran is proud to be a Niazi: Firdous responds to Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Wednesday lashed out at PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for taunting the prime minister with 'Niazi' taunts.

Speaking to media, Firdous said that the prime minister was proud to call himself a Niazi.

She said that the former Punjab chief minister should tell the nation about his own background first.

"Is 'Mian' your title, caste or have you kept the name just because you like it," she asked. "Shehbaz should tell the nation himself or I will have to."

Shehbaz slams 'Niazi-NAB nexus' for freezing his assets

Earlier, the PML-N president had lashed out at the government and claimed that a 'Niazi-NAB alliance' was behind the move to freeze his assets.

"I have always said that an alliance between Imran Niazi and NAB exists," he had said. "However, their alliance failed yet again."

Shehbaz said that he had been summoned to court to attend a hearing of the clean drinking water case but was arrested for his alleged corruption in the Ashiana housing scheme case.

"On February 14, 2019, the court gave me bail on merit in the two cases," he had said.

The former Punjab chief minister said that Pakistan had progressed a lot during the Nawaz Sharif government.

"Loadshedding spanned for as many as 20 hours before our government was elected," he said. "Nawaz Sharif used the resources of the nation to produce 5,000 MW electricity."

Shehbaz said that Prime Minister Imran and his advisors had been issuing statements against the PML-N leadership for the past one-and-a-half year.

"Every Pakistani is disappointed with this alliance between Niazi and NAB," he said.

The PML-N president said slammed the prime minister and labelled him a 'master of U-turns'.

"I have never in my life seen a prime minister who lies as much as Imran Khan," he said. "Had he spent one-fourth of his time for Pakistan's development circumstances would be different today."

Shehbaz said that the government had not build a single home in the past one-and-a-half year when it promised people five million houses.

He said that the 'NAB-Niazi alliance' was unable to prove even an ounce of corruption against the Sharifs.

"The failed policies of the PTI government have resulted in unemployment rising in Pakistan. We are burying ourselves in debt," he said.

He said that there were some ministers in the government who had used their political influence to have loans written off.

"Those who were involved in corruption, you made them your advisors," he said.