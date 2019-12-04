ICC releases list of match officials for Pakistan v Sri Lanka Test series

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed umpire and match referee appointments for the ICC World Test Championship fixtures between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, to be played from 11 to 23 December — the Pakistan Cricket Board announced in a press release.

Andy Pycroft will lead the Playing Control Team for the opening Test in Rawalpindi from 11 to 15 December, which will also include Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough as the on-field umpires. Richard Illingworth and Shozab Raza will be the third and fourth umpires respectively.

For the second Test in Karachi — set to be held between 19 and 23 December — Jeff Crowe will be the match referee, while on-field umpiring responsibilities will be shared between Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson. Gregory Brathwaite will be in the third umpire’s box and Ahsan Raza will be the fourth umpire.

Gough and Wilson will return to Pakistan after performing on-field umpires’ duties when Sri Lanka last played white-ball matches by umpiring in the Karachi ODIs.