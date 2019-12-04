Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to weave magic on screens again?

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor may not be together anymore but their magical pairing on the screens is still something fans wish they can witness again. And it looks like they are finally getting their wishes.

While the two flames had shared screens together before and weaved magic winning the hearts of the audience, it looks like their entrancing pairing is coming back on silver screens.

As per circulating reports, the on-screen pair will be getting ready to star in Luv Ranjan’s next and while Ajay Devgn was also supposed to join the duo, he is reported to have backed out now.

The former lovebirds had last shared screens together with Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha which released in 2015.

On the work front, Deepika is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and Kabir Khan’s 83 which also stars her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Ranbir on the other hand, will next be seen in Brahmastra.