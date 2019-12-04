close
Wed Dec 04, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 4, 2019

Disha Patani’s makeup free selfies take the internet by storm

Disha Patani has become the ultimate beauty queen in Bollywood as she literally aces the fashion game every time she steps out.

The diva was currently seen proving that she is blessed with natural beauty as she was seen without any makeup in a bunch of pictures she has shared on Instagram.

Disha can be seen giving the quirkiest of expressions alongside a friend in the pictures shared, however it is her no makeup-look that catches the eye.

Check out the post here

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in the movie Malang in which she will be starring opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

The Bharat actress will also share screen space with Salman Khan in his 2020 Eid release Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai.

