Melbourne Renegade sign Usman Shinwari, Faheem Ashraf for Big Bash League

Fast bowler Usman Shinwari and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have been signed by Melbourne Renegade for the Big Bash League.



The duo will take the field for Renegades in the team’s first match against Sydney Thunder on December 19.

For Shinwari, this would be his second stint with the Renegades after playing with them last season. The pacer picked up eight wickets in his seven games at an impressive economy rate of 6.14. He also bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament, delivering a ball at 151 km/hr against Melbourne Stars.

Shinwari will be available for the first five games of the season, while Ashraf will be there for eight matches for the Renegades. The two will be replaced by England’s Harry Gurney and Afghanistan’s Muhammad Nabi respectively.