Caitlyn Jenner says she isn’t familiar with any of son-in-law Kanye West’s songs

Caitlyn Jenner confessed to not knowing any of son-in-law Kanye West’s songs amid the family fiasco that has been going on between the Jenner-Kardashian clan with their estranged parent.

Caitlyn revealed this juicy gossip during an episode of British reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! when she said she doesn’t know any of stepdaughter Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West’s rap songs.

This happened when Caitlyn was asked to sing one of Kanye’s songs as part of a pantomime task on the ITV show.

“Unfortunately I don’t know any Kanye West songs!” she said to Nadine Coyle. “I’m going to get into so much trouble when I get home!”

Earlier Caitlyn had made a shocking revelation on the show when she shared that Kylie Jenner spends a whopping $400,000 on security every month.