Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth make peace, start talking again?

It has only been three months since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce and Miley is already dating Cody Simpson.

However, it seems like the singer is already making peace with her ex-husband and calling it truce between them.



According to a new report from Radar Online, Miley and Liam are now on talking terms and harbour no animosity for each other.

“They’ve both calmed down now and Liam just wants this chapter fully done with so he can move on,” a source told the site.

The news of the two burying the hatchet has surfaced after Liam was seen cosying up to Australian actress Maddison Brown.

“Miley’s promising to play nice and has stopped being quite so bitter towards him and Maddison recently, which has gone a long way to establishing a ceasefire,” said the insider.

The ex-flames are looking ways to get done with their divorce in the least dramatic way, however there is a possibility that Miley may not be able to control her emotions when she is one-on-one with her former husband.

“This may well need to happen in a formal mediation setting, versus the tranquility of their Nashville mansion,” the source confided.