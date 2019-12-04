Watch world leaders poke fun at Donald Trump in viral video

In an off-the-record video that went viral on the internet, the leaders of Canada, France and Britain have been recorded talking about US Presdient Donald Trump at a reception held at Buckingham Palace to mark Nato’s 70th anniversary.



French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be seen poking fun at the US president’s press conference.

In a video shared by CBC News show ‘Power and Politics’ which has now gone viral on Twitter, shows the three leaders along with other VIPs discussing the US president without mentioning him at a reception held on Tuesday.

In the 25-second footage, the British PM appeared to be expressing his shock over President Macron being late due to the US president’s impromptu press conference.

While Trudeau could be seen saying, “He was late because he takes a 40 minute press conference off the top.”

The video also shows the leaders talking about how the US president’s team reacts during his press conferences.