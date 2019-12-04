Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for 'Dabangg 3' promotions

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar, visited the sets of Indian comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming movie.



The Bharat star Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee and other Dabangg 3 team members were snapped by paparazzi while they arrived at the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions.

Ahead of the release of the film, Dabangg 3 stars leave no stones unturned for the promotion of their upcoming movie.

According to Indian media reports, Arbaaz Khan, Kichcha Sudeep and Prabhu Deva were also along with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Laughter queen and judge of the show Archana Puran Singh also shared a video of Salman Khan from sets. The video was recorded during the break time.

Dabangg 3, the much awaited film of Dabangg franchise will hit the cinemas on December 20.