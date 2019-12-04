close
Wed Dec 04, 2019
World

AFP
December 4, 2019

Beijing says US Uighur bill 'wantonly smears' China

World

AFP
Wed, Dec 04, 2019

Beijing on Wednesday slammed the US House of Representatives for passing legislation that would apply sanctions against senior Chinese officials over the crackdown in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

The Uighur Act of 2019 bill "wantonly smears China's efforts to eliminate extremism and combat terrorism (and) viciously attacks the Chinese government's policy of governing Xinjiang," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

