Mickey Arthur to be appointed as Sri Lanka’s new head coach

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur on Wednesday will be signing a two-year-contract with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) as their new head coach, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Arthur will replace Chandika Hathurusingha and will begin his stint after the Pakistan tour however, the board will be sending him off as the consultant coach during the series.

The SLC have made major changes in their coaching setup with appointments of Grant Flower as batting coach, David Saker as bowling coach and Shane McDermott as fielding coach.

"They will all be joining on two-year contracts," SLC CEO Ashley De Silva said.

Despite coaching Australia and South Africa, De Silva revealed that it was Arthur’s tenure in Pakistan, between 2016 and 2019, which won the board over.

"He had won the 2017 Champions Trophy with Pakistan, and had also taken Pakistan to the No 1 spot in T20s. He's a well-known coach and he's been around for a while," he said.

The former Pakistan head coach had been sacked after the team’s underwhelming performance in the World Cup.